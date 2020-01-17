Meridian High School poet has a way with words

Brooklyn Wilson has a way with words.
With a stroke of a pen, those words become poems that offer a light into her world.
“I've always been writing since I was in elementary school," said the Meridian High School junior. "But I never knew I had a real talent for it until I grew up.”
“I write because I'm not that good at talking," she added. "So when I can’t verbally express my emotions, I write them down."
The 17-year-old has just published a new book of poems called "Love Brooke." It's her second book of poetry. At 15, she published her first book, "Brooklyn’s State of Mind."
Wilson, whose father urged her to publish her work, said her favorite subject to write about is love.
“Love is what inspires me to write, so all my poems are rooted in love somehow,” she said. “I consider myself a hopeless romantic.”
The young poet keeps notes in a journal, writing after school or whenever an idea strikes her.
“I just come home, do my homework and if I just feel something, I just write it,” she said.
Victor Hubbard, the principal at Meridian High School, said he was surprised at Wilson's literary talent, as she's a quiet student.
“She came up with a great way of expressing herself," he said. "I think that's wonderful."
“She's taken her talent and put it on paper – that's an example for other people to follow,” he added.
Wilson said she would like to publish more books, with the long term goal of becoming an entrepreneur, so she can self-publish her work. In the meantime, she'll continue telling her story through the written word, while inspiring others to express themselves.
“I'm really proud of myself, and I hope that it inspires people my age or younger to pursue what they want to do," she said. "To let them know no matter how young or old you are, you can do it.”
Wilson's books are available at www.brooklynelise.com/.
