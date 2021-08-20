Meridian High School moves to hybrid learning Monday

Meridian High School will move to hybrid learning starting Monday, Aug. 23, the district announced Friday.
"We know there is no substitute for traditional instruction, but many have been concerned about the increased number of COVID positives throughout the state," Superintendent Amy Carter said in a statement. "We want to keep students safe while providing the best education possible under these circumstances."
Students will be divided into groups and rotate A/B schedules for virtual and face-to-face attendance. A schedule will be provided in Canvas for the days your child will attend traditionally or virtually.
On Monday, August 23, students with last names that begin with A-L will report to school for face-to-face learning, and students with last names that begin with M-Z will report virtually via Zoom. Teachers are prepared for virtual learning and will continue instruction while loading assignments through Canvas. Zoom links will also be provided by the teachers in Canvas.
Students should follow the guidelines below for virtual days:
● Follow their regular school day schedule of 8:20 a.m. - 3:15 p.m. through Zoom
● Access Zoom links through Canvas
● Attend each class to be considered present
● Log in to class within 10 minutes of the start of the class
● Email their teacher if they are experiencing problems logging into Canvas
"These decisions are difficult and not always popular, but we base our decisions on keeping our students and employees safe and keeping our schools open," Carter said. "By keeping schools open, parents/guardians are able to continue working and students are provided the best education possible during these difficult times. As we continue to monitor COVID cases, we will revisit this decision and make you aware of changes by Sept. 3."
