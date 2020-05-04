Meridian High School graduates walk the stage alone, but together

While previous Meridian High School seniors would see Ray Stadium packed with family and friends, Levi Madison had a different experience.
Instead of a large crowd, Madison was cheered on by his mother as he walked across the stage during the school's commencement ceremony on Monday.
“It feels good,” he said. “Everything is a blessing; at least we got something. Anything is better than nothing.”
Madison is one of more than 300 seniors taking part in the school’s virtual graduation this year. The modified ceremony became necessary when schools were closed in mid-March due to the COVI-19 pandemic.
Over the next week or so, all 306 members of the class of 2020 will walk across the stage, pick up their diplomas and be greeted by loved ones as they leave the stadium.
Coming on different days, each student will be filmed separately. The videos will then be combined into a graduation movie that will air at 7 p.m. on May 22 at WTOK.
While the ceremony was not the typical graduation, Madison still felt appreciated.
“It’s been a long time coming,” he said after stepping off the stage. “I've been waiting on this forever. I had butterflies and everything."
“This is something I will never forget," added Madison, who plans to attend Morgan State University in Baltimore. “I'm always going to have a love for this place."
“It just feels so good to see him walk across the stage,” said his mother, Leatrice Madison.
Shannon McClelland tried not to cry while watching her daughter, Shanbrenaja, cross the stage.
“I am the happiest mother ever,” she said. “This a special moment, and bittersweet because my mom is not here, because we lost her last year."
Shanbrenaja McClelland was happy to be part of the ceremony, even though it was shorter than she expected.
“I'm still happy that I got to walk and see my family,” she said.
Tiffany Fisher, an assistant principal at MHS, described the ceremonies as bittersweet.
But she was glad to be there to say her final goodbyes to her students, while wishing them encouragement for the future.
“It's our last goodbyes to wish them well and say 'we are proud of you,'" Fisher said. “I'm excited about what will be in front of them."
Lauderdale County Schools
The Lauderdale County School District said Monday that it continues to review graduation ceremony options for the Class of 2020.
"The administration has held ongoing conversations with our students to gather their input and preferences for the events," said Superintendent John-Mark Cain in a news release. "We will continue to monitor the recommendations from the CDC and MSDH regarding social distancing guidelines and base our decision on keeping our students safe. Conversations will continue with our school administration teams later this week as more guidance from Governor Reeves is expected to be released."
