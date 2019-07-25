Meridian High School band members hone their musical skills

While most kids are relaxing this summer, members of the Meridian High School band are learning from the best.
The young students are learning to perfect their techniques from members of the Drum Corps International, a group of the most elite musicians in the country.
For the last three days, bands from Seattle, Atlanta and San Antonio have rehearsed at Ray Stadium for an upcoming competition in Hattiesburg. While in Meridian, they are also hosting clinics for local musicians.
Tylan Bell, a rising senior at MHS and assistant to the band director, said he has enjoyed learning about marching fundamentals while watching the groups perform.
“We learned how we can be a better band with them here," he said.
MHS students got hands on tips on how to improve their skills from corps members.
“If you start now and continue to work hard you will not have to worry about struggling when you have to learn when you get into the college part,” Bell said.
Rico Gomez, the tour director for San Antonio-based Crossmen Drum and Bugle Corps, said the group's time in Meridian exposed local students to an experience they might not otherwise see.
“Some people don’t know about drum corps and the level of performance," he said.
The performances also gave band members a good view of post-college career possibilities, said Antonio Altman, the band director at MHS.
