Students at two local schools will be learning from home for the next five days due to rising COVID-19 cases within the district.
In a letter sent home to parents Wednesday, Meridian Public School District Superintendent Amy Carter said Meridian High School and Poplar Springs Elementary would transition to virtual learning beginning Thursday.
“With the number of teachers and students testing positive or being quarantined, it’s difficult to continue face-to-face instruction and supervise students with staff,” she said in the letter.
Students at both schools will be required to attend classes via Zoom and complete assignments through Canvas and Google Classroom, Carter said. Teachers will continue to provide assignments through the virtual learning platforms.
MHS students will follow their normal school schedule, which runs 8:20 a.m. to 3:25 p.m., through Zoom. Poplar Springs Elementary students in grades 1-5 will follow their normal 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. schedule.
Work packets for Pre-K and Kindergarten students will be available for pickup beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday at Poplar Springs Elementary, and device pickup for grades 1-5 will be from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. Thursday.
The virtual learning period is set to last five days for both schools. Students will return to the classroom on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
MPSD previously announced a 10-day virtual learning period for West Hills Elementary School due to COVID-19. Students at that school are set to return Jan. 24.
“Thank you for your continued support,” Carter said. “By working together, we will get through this challenging time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.