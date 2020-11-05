The Meridian School district is moving to mobile ticketing for all high school basketball games for the 2020-2021 school year.
“With venues being limited to 25% capacity, we wanted to make the experience as safe and convenient for as fans as possible,” MPSD Athletic Director Cheyenne Trussell said in a media release.
The district will use GoFan, which is approved by the Mississippi High School Activities Association sell digital tickets to all Wildcat Home Basketball games beginning with a home game on Nov. 10. The school will play Hattiesburg.
“We think this transition will be an easy one for our fans because so many schools are already using GoFan and they (our fans) are familiar with the service already,” Trussell. said
With a fewer number of fans being able to attend basketball games in person due to capacity restrictions in response to COVID-19, all home basketball games will be streamed live on the MHS Athletic website at no charge.
“We wanted to make sure our passionate fan base has the opportunity to watch the games even if they can’t be in the gym due to COVID-19 restrictions,” said Trussell. We are excited to be able to offer games at no charge via our live stream on the website.”
All other athletic guidelines put into place at the beginning of the school year will be followed as well. Fans will be able to purchase tickets to games beginning 72 hours prior to the start of each game and paper tickets will not be sold at the gate.
Tickets can be purchased by going to https://gofan.co/app/school/MS19390
Middle school changes
Middle schoolers in the district will play basketball games in the high school gym in order to accommodate fans.
“With our middle school gyms being smaller, we thought this would be a great way to maximize attendance at our middle school games,” said Trussell. Tickets to middle school games will be sold at the door on the day of the game.
All athletic guidelines put into place at the beginning of the school year will be followed during these games as well.
For more information please contact the high school's athletic department at (601) 482-1225.
