Meridian High grads celebrate their achievements

Friday felt like a new beginning for Ja’Miah Moore as she joined hundreds of fellow Meridian High School graduates filing into Ray Stadium to receive their diplomas.
“If there’s anything I learned from my years at Meridian High, it’s how to love one another, be grateful for our teachers and administrators, and keep pushing no matter what,” said Moore, who plans to study nursing at Meridian Community College.
Covered in medals and tassels, top ten graduate and state champion Jonathan Vaughn said he was eager to start a new chapter.
“My advice to next year’s graduates is to have perseverance and to stay strong if things aren’t going right,” said Vaughn, who plans to attend Southeast Louisiana University, where he will play football and run track.
“It’s an honor and a blessing to reach this milestone in my life,” said graduate Demarcus Powe. “I plan to attend Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College to play basketball and get into their physical therapy program.”
In her speech to graduates, Principal Angela McQuarley encouraged them to follow their dreams.
“Graduates, you hold the key to your future to make your hopes and dreams come true,” she said. “Whatever path you choose, always let your decisions speak for you.”
