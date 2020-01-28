Meridian High actors win awards in state competition

A group of Meridian High School actors brought home several awards during a recent state competition.
MHS theatre students competed in The Mississippi Theater Association Theater Festival in Oxford, performing the play “Death by Design.”
The play is about the Wrightsville 21 and tells the story of a fire that broke out at the Negro Industrial School for Boys in Arkansas in 1959. With the doors locked from the front and the back, 69 black boys tried to escape the fire.
Only 48 survived, while the remaining 21 died of smoke inhalation or were burned beyond recognition. The cause of the fire remains a mystery and many Americans don’t know the story.
MHS student Josh Davis received an award for best supporting actor and Darryl Johnson received an award for an all-star cast. Davis, Xzavier Henderson, Ja’Braun Smith, Gregory Melton, Isaiah Matthew, and Ka’Lireon Alford all received an Adjudicators Special Recognition Award.
MHS theater teacher Randy Ferino Wayne Jr., said the performance left an impression on the audience.
“They hadn't seen a show that was so powerful," he said.
Before competing on the state level, the students competed at Dramafest in Starkville, winning for best technical achievement, best overall theatrical experience, and two all-star cast awards.
