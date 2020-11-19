Meridian High actors stay creative during pandemic

Local theater students have found a way to stay creative during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Meridian High School Theater Department will host a production called "No Child" at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21 at the Mississippi Arts +Entertainment Experience. The free play will follow social distancing guidelines and will be livestreamed for those unable to attend.
Director Randy Ferino Wayne Jr., the school's theater teacher, said the play is based on the No Child Left Behind Act, an education reform law passed in the early 2000s.
The play is about an art teacher in inner city New York challenged by budget constraints, safety issues, teacher burnout and the principal’s desire to meet standardized testing benchmarks.
"At the end of the day, we still have to make sure that no child is left behind," Wayne said of the teacher's challenges. "Even though they are faced with obstacles everyday."
"No Child… is a very, very special play," he emphasized. "It embraces what makes the theatre a one-of-a-kind art form. It is a real-time, shared experience that speaks to critical issues in our immediate community and examines the human condition in a way that is artistic and entertaining."
During the play, the audience will see the cast of seven students playing multiple roles.
The play would have typically been presented at the high school, but the pandemic made that impossible this year, Wayne said. Producing it was full of challenges because of the smaller cast, and auditions and rehearsals had to be done virtually, he said.
"It really took a toll on us," Wayne said. ""It was difficult in the beginning to get the rehearsals together, but we pulled through."
The actors performed "No Child" on Nov. 7 during a virtual Drama Fest held at Mississippi State. Even though the school didn't advance to the next round, two students took home awards. X'Zavier Henderson won awards for all star cast and multiple personalities/genders for taking on six roles during the play. Isaiah Watkins also received an all-star cast award.
