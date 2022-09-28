National Guardsmen from Meridian will head to Florida to assist with disaster response following Hurricane Ian, which made landfall Wednesday as a strong Category 4 storm.

In a news statement Wednesday, Gov. Tate Reeves announced soldiers from Bravo Company, 1st Battalion 111th Aviation Regiment, based in Meridian, would be deployed along with airmen from the 255th Air Control Squadron out of Gulfport. In total, Reeves said, about 20 Mississippi Guardsmen would be sent to assist with the recovery effort.

"Florida has consistently been there for us in our time of need and I approved this deployment in order to assist in their emergency response efforts," Reeves said. "All of Mississippi is praying for Florida amidst Hurricane Ian."

Bravo Company 1-111th will help distribute needed items throughout the disaster recovery zone using two CH-47 Chinook helicopters while the 255th ACS helps provide communication support for responding organizations.

It is not yet clear when the guardsmen will be deployed, with the governor’s office saying the schedule is dependent on weather conditions and communication with the Florida Division of Emergency Management.