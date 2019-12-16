Waste Pro USA has provided the following information for garbage collection next week:
All routes will run as normal on Monday Dec. 23 and Tuesday Dec. 24.
There will be no garbage collection on Christmas Day.
Wednesday's route will be picked up on Thursday Dec. 26, Thursday's route will be picked up on Friday Dec. 27 and Friday's route will be picked up on Saturday Dec. 28.
All garbage should by curbside by 7 a.m. on route days.
