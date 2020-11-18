Meridian Freedom Project to use National Geographic grant to address food deserts

The Meridian Freedom Project will use a grant from National Geographic to address food insecurity in the city.
The non-profit which opened its doors in 2013 with a focus on empowering young people and developing future leaders, received the $22,000 grant in October, said executive director Adrian Cross.
Cross said the grant will fund a service-learning project consisting of six community gardens throughout the community. The agency has identified two areas for the gardens: a central location and a location on the westside of the city, she said.
The goal is to start the project in January 2021, she said.
Cross said the project is a good way for the youth to serve their communities while tackling the larger issue of access to fresh food.
