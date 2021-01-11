The Meridian Freedom Project is inviting members of the community to help develop its 5-year strategic plan.
The organization will host a planning session on Friday, Jan. 15 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m at the Meridian Community College Riley Workforce Development Center.
Executive director Adrian Cross said the goal of the plan is to better address the needs of the families served by the program. An effective plan must include community input, she said.
The Meridian Freedom Project opened its doors in 2013 with a focus on empowering young people and developing future leaders.
“We are planning to improve our programs," Cross said.
