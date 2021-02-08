In recognition of Black History Month, The Meridian Freedom Project will host its second annual read-in day on Saturday, Feb. 27 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The event will include the organization’s Freedom Fellows and community members.
The non-profit which opened its doors in 2013, focuses on empowering young people and developing future leaders.
Community members are invited to celebrate Black History Month by choosing a passage from their favorite book, poem, song, or speech by an African-American to share, according to a media release.
The national event was created by Jerrie Cobb Scott of the Black Caucus of the National Council of Teachers of English in 1990. The goal of the event is to promote diversity in children’s literature, encourage young people to read, and shines a spotlight on African American authors.
"We are very excited to continue to host the African American Read-In," Terrence Roberts, Meridian Freedom Project’s Director of Literacy, said in a media release. "Even with moving to a virtual platform, we are still assisting in making diversity more visible in our community," Roberts said.
The virtual program, which will be held on ZOOM, is free. Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-african-american-read-in-tickets-138309670949.
Anyone who would like to participate can email Roberts at troberts.mfp@gmail.com.
