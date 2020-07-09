Meridian Freedom Project to host community forums

The Meridian Freedom Project is planning a series of community forums to discuss racism and community healing.
The forums, titled "The Meridian Freedom Project Presents: Lift Every Voice" will be held at the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience.
The first forum is planned for 1 p.m. on July 18, with a second in the planning stages.
The first forum will focus on race, with speakers talking about issues they have experienced. The second forum will focus on healing and what the community can do to move forward.
There is no charge to attend the forums.
The forums are being held to address social unrest and other current issues, said Adrian Cross, executive director of the organization.
The non-profit opened its doors in 2013 with a focus on empowering young people and developing future leaders.
“The Meridian Freedom Project is a vehicle for change," Cross said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.