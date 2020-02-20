Meridian Freedom Project to hold African American Read-In

Members of the community are invited to attend the Meridian Freedom Project's first African American Read-In.
The event will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. on Feb. 22 at Cafe 35, located at 4521 35th Ave, Suite B, Meridian, MS 39305.
The national event was created in 1990 by Jerrie Cobb Scott of the Black Caucus of the National Council of Teachers of English and promotes diversity in children’s literature, encourages young people to read, and shines a spotlight on African American authors, according to a news release.
“Black Minds Matter" is the theme for this year, which is aimed to get more students engaged and to see themselves in books, Scott said in a release.
“They need to know some of the characters are African Americans just like some of them are. It is important for all of us to see ourselves in books because that encourages us to read differently and encourages us to write more,” Scott said.
Terrance Roberts, director of literacy for the Meridian Freedom Project said members of the community are asked to bring their favorite book, song, passage or poem from black authors to be read during the event. Some of the organization's freedom fellows will read passages and perform a play, he said.
The event is free and open to the public, with refreshments provided. Guests will also have a chance to win a Black Minds Matter t-shirt.
