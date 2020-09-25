A local organization is encourahing others to vote with a drive-thru event.
The Meridian Freedom Project will be hosting a drive-thru registration drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 in front of its office in Acme Plaza, 725 Front St. Ext., Meridian, MS 39301. When people drive-up, they will be asked to remain in their vehicles to complete voter applications.
The organization will partner with Delta Sigma Theta and Zeta Phi Beta sororities and the League of Women Voters.
For more information, call the Meridian Freedom Project at 601-207-5121.
