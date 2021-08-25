The Meridian Freedom Project is looking for mentors for the 2021-2022 school year.
The non-profit opened its doors in 2013 with a focus on empowering young people and developing future leaders.
The agency is looking for volunteers from different backgrounds to meet with the young men and women for an hour a week at the Meridian Freedom Project’s Lead Center, located at 725 Front Street Ext. in Meridian, a media release said.
Every Thursday during the school year, mentors will work with the Freedom Fellows to develop leadership skills.
The program is made possible through a partnership with the Juanita Sims Doty Foundation’s Ambassadors of the Evers Academy for African American Males (A-TEAAM) and impacting Girls through Education, Scholarship, Tutoring, Empowerment, Engagement and Mentorship (ESTEEM).
For more information, contact Adrian Cross at meridianfreedomproject@gmail.com or call 601.207.5121.
