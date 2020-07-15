Following the death of Dr. Bill Scaggs, The Meridian Freedom Project has postponed a series of community forums on racism and community healing.
Scaggs, who died Tuesday, cofounded the organization in 2013 after retiring as president of Meridian Community College.
The forums, titled "The Meridian Freedom Project Presents: Lift Every Voice" were planned to start on July 18 at the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience.
The non-profit focuses on empowering young people and developing future leaders.
A new date has not been set for the forums.
