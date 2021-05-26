Meridian Freedom Project plans busy summer

The Meridian Freedom Project is getting ready to kick off its summer program, which starts on Friday, May 28 and ends on July 2.
The non-profit opened its doors in 2013 with a focus on empowering young people and developing future leaders while exposing them to new experiences.
“We're looking for sixth, seventh, and eighth graders who are learning how to be leaders," said MFP Executive Director Adrian Cross. "We want them to leave this program knowing they can become leaders."
The theme for the program, "Freedom Summer of 1964" honors civil rights workers who came to Meridian and other parts of the South during the summer of 1964. Students from Harvard University, Millsaps College and Meridian Community College will serve as interns during the program, Cross said.
After classes in Meridian end on July 2, the sixth and seventh graders will travel to Alabama while the older students will travel to Jackson and Memphis, Cross said. The trips will focus on the civil rights movement. Students will then spend a week at Mississippi State University, where they will learn about the college experience.
Cross hopes the students – known as Freedom Fellows – gain valuable skills during the summer program.
“We want them to be prepared when they return to school in the fall,” she said.
