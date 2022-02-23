Meridian Freedom Project hosts Read-In Saturday

The Meridian Freedom Project will hold its third annual African American Read-In Saturday at the L.E.A.D. Center, 725 Front Street Ext., Suite 850.
Residents are invited to join the celebration of Black History Month from 10 a.m. to noon by bringing their own book, poem, song or speech from an African American author to share.
The African American Read-In was started in 1990 as a national event to celebrate Black History Month, promote diversity in literature, highlights African American authors and encourages young people to read.
Jerrie Cobb Scott, a member of the Black Caucus of the National Council of Teachers in English, who founded the event, said it was important to highlight diversity in literature because young people needed to see themselves in books.
““They need to know some of the characters are African Americans just like some of them are,” he said. “It is important for all of us to see ourselves in books, because that encourages us to read in a different way and encourages us to write more.”
The theme of this year’s Read-In, “Find Your Voice,” is inspired by Jackson native and bestselling author Angie Thomas’ guided journal on writing.
In a news release, MFP said the organization felt Thomas’ books spoke to Scott’s reason for creating the national event.
The third annual African American Read-In is free and open to the public. Refreshments, as well as a chance to win a Meridian Freedom Project t-shirt, will be provided to all who attend.
