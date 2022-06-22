Meridian Freedom Project honors slain civil rights leaders

Instead of taking it easy this summer, Meridian Freedom Project members are spending their time reflecting on history while hoping for a better future.
Members of the MFP spent Tuesday honoring the lives of three civil rights heroes on the 58th anniversary of their deaths.
Activists James Chaney, Andrew Goodman, and Michael Schwerner were tortured and murdered by the Ku Klux Klan in Neshoba County on June 21, 1964.
Their sacrifice brought significant change to the African American community.
“Just as Martin had a dream, just as Rosa sat down, these men gave their lives for freedom,” said Terrence Roberts, the director of literacy for the MFP.
“The younger generation must understand that they don’t have any excuse not to succeed,” Roberts said. “They're standing on the shoulders of everyday people who strived for better and who wanted things better for them.”
Jeremy Ornstein, a social studies major at Harvard University, took an internship with the MFP and values the sacrifice that was made because it allows him to be a part of and celebrate Black culture.
“I can taste the value of freedom; I can feel it,” said Ornstein. “Their sacrifice elevates our gratitude and responsibility."
“I wanted to come here and see these young people who are going to be my friends, colleagues, and fellow servant leaders,” Ornstein said. “I want to learn with them, teach them what I've seen, and embrace what they can teach me.”
“There's something to be learned from people here about what it means to get through the struggle and to keep healing every time,'' Ornstein added. “I want to be a part of that healing and take what I learned back home.”
Norman Coleman, a volunteer for the MFP, expressed concerns about the lack of teaching about the past and present struggles in the Black community.
“The schools, churches, communities, and the homes are not teaching young people about the struggle of the past,” said Coleman. “Often, we still think that everything's okay, but we still experience racism and inequality.”
“It's important that we know about the steps and sacrifices that were made so that we can appreciate the opportunities we have today,” Coleman added.
