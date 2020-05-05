Meridian Freedom Project gears up for summer program

The Meridian Freedom Project will adjust its summer program due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The agency is accepting applications the program, which will start on June 1 and end July 3. The program is looking for students in grades 6-12.
The Meridian Freedom Project is an organization that aims to develop future leaders.This is the sixth year the organization has held a summer program, called Freedom Summer, tying it in with the 1964 Freedom Summer. The summer program includes academics, field trips and interactive activities.
Adrian Cross, executive director of The Meridian Freedom Project, said activities will be done remotely this summer through Zoom and Google classroom.
The program will allow students to build on academic skills, and help them catch up on material they may have missed since schools were closed in March.
Middle schoolers will get help in math, reading, and public speaking, while high schoolers can earn four hours of college credit during the four weeks of the program.
Cross said while the schools have been closed, the program has provided tutoring.
"We always try to look for engagement, because some students are behind," she said.
The center also plans to take students on trips to the park or other outdoors activities. After July 3, there are plans to take students camping or to a museum while practicing appropriate social distancing.
The organization will have fundraisers to help buy garden supplies and purchase Chromebooks and tablets for students. Another fundraiser will help with operational and food costs, Cross said.
Those interested in applying for the summer program can contact the center at 601-678-9892. Those wanting to donate can visit themeridianfreedomproject.org/
