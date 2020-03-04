Meridian firefighters honored for saving lives

Mary Sue Triplett is thankful, and that's why she showed up at Meridian city hall Wednesday afternoon.
"It feels awesome and overwhelming," said Triplett, who was on hand to honor a crew of firefighters for their bravery.
"Because of God, that's why we're here today."
Triplett's husband died in a fire at their home on 35th Ave. last August, but four others – two adults and two small children – survived, thanks to the firefighters.
Meridian Fire Deputy Chief Jason Collier said that even though the event was tragic, the firefighters needed to be recognized.
"We are not really celebrating the incident," he said. "We are celebrating what was done at the incident."
Those honored for working that call were Capt. Jeremiah Lovett, Ricky Godwin, Alex Parten, Eumika Wiggins, Capt. Eric Hardy, Gareth Driskill, Trey Hunt, Capt. Brad Talley, Rocky Godwin, James Doggett, Ethan Rigdon, Richie Little, Erik McCurty, Richard Moulds, William Skinner, Capt. Bobby Fason, Lee Prewitt and Jonathan Moore.
Battalion Chief Joey Hand was presented the Distinguished Service Award, and 911 dispatcher Adam Rittenhouse was honored for his role in assisting the firefighters during the call.
Also honored were Capt. Justin Kentfield and firefighters James Gentry and Evan Pickens , who performed life-saving skills during an emergency medical call in April 2019, according to Fire Chief Ricky Leister.
"It was my first time doing CPR and saving someone's life," said Pickens, who's been with the fire department for three years.
"These folks went above and beyond," Leister told the audience. "When you talk to them, let them know you appreciate it."
