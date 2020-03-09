Meridian firefighter Eumika Wiggins finds her true calling

Eumika Wiggins once had other plans.
She wanted to be a veterinarian, and after a few setbacks in college, she tried to join the military.
“To be 100 percent honest I was trying to get into the Army for a long time,” she said. “I keep running into the wall of 'no' because I was a little bit overweight, so I decided I should try a different route."
Now, the 25-year-old has found her true calling as the Meridian Fire Department's first African American female firefighter.
She's also first woman to join the department in more than 30 years, and is the only female firefighter at any of the department's stations, said MFD Deputy Chief Deputy Jason Collier.
“As of right now, I'm the only one doing fire suppression,” she said.
Wiggins, who has been on the job for a year, was hired on Feb. 13, 2019.
She officially became a firefighter a few weeks ago after passing the basic fire school test at the fire academy in Pearl, said Collier.
A choice
The native of Gretna, Louisiana, moved to Kemper County with her family after Hurricane Katrina.
After graduating from Meridian High School School in 2012, she enrolled at Mississippi State University in Starkville, hoping to become a veterinarian, but she eventually ran out of money.
She considered joining the Army to help pay for school, but that plan didn't work out.
While working out at a gym, she approached a firefighter, and asked him about his job.
That was the best decision she's ever made, Wiggins said.
“Come to find out – I really enjoy it, and I like the people that I work with,” she said. “I like the thrill of not knowing what your day entails. Hopefully, when someone is going through their worst day, I make their day a whole lot better.”
Remembering her first day on the job, Wiggins recalls being nervous, because she didn’t know what to expect.
“At first, it was a little bit nerve-wracking, because I didn’t know how the guys would take to me; I didn’t know what it would be like or what the job would entail," she said. "But that was just me fearing the unknown. Honestly, I haven’t had any problems, they treat me like one of the guys.”
The hardest part of becoming a firefighter, Wiggins said, was training in the firefighting gear and her first dressing drill.
And even though it was difficult at times, Wiggins stayed the course, noting that co-workers offered her tips and words of encouragement.
“I'm glad they did that because it gave me a chance to get rid of some of those nerves I had and of focus on what I needed to do,” she said.
Wiggins said firefighting is like a family because everyone looks out for each other, making sure their colleagues are safe.
“No matter what happens out there you are coming back home,” she said. “These are your brothers and sisters, they want you to be safe no matter what.”
'A great asset'
Wiggins' work ethic, as well as her positive attitude, helped separate her from other applicants, Collier said.
“She's a great asset to the department,” he said, noting that Wiggins is an inspiration to other young women in the community.
Her success, for example, has inspired his eight-year-old daughter to become a firefighter, Collier said.
“I don’t know if I'm the most inspirational," Wiggins said. "But if me being here allows other young women, to be in this field, I would say 'go for it and do it,'” she said. “Just go for it and see what happens.”
Long term, Wiggins hopes to move up in the department, and plans to go back to school to get a degree in fire service.
And even though her plans have changed in the last few years, she's happy to be where she is.
“I'm happy that college didn’t work out, because it turned into something so much more,” Wiggins said. “I got the chance to become part of something that is much bigger than myself.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.