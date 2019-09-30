Meridian firefighters responded to several fires in Meridian over the weekend.
Meridian Deputy Fire Chief Jason Collier said firefighters responded to four fires over a three day period. On Friday, firefighters responded to building fires around 10:55 p.m. at 2019 12th Ave. and at 11:18 p.m. at 1811 11th Ave.
Less than an hour later, firefighters responded to another building fire around 12:14 a.m. Saturday at 1900 20th Ave. On Sunday, fire officials responded to another building fire around 2 a.m. at 2320 15th Ave.
No one was hurt in each fire and all four buildings were vacant.
Collier said they are treating each fire as arson. Collier said a motive has not been determined and there are no suspects.
Collier said anyone with any information should call East Mississippi Crimestoppers a1-855-485-8477. There is $1,000 reward with the Crimestoppers and a $5,000 reward from the fire marshal, Collier said.
