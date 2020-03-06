Meridian family's new home 'a blessing'

If home is where the heart is, one Meridian family is getting a heart transplant.
Ashley Wilder and Mickey Jackson received a new home for themselves and their two children from Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity.
The group hosted a home dedication ceremony, where the family was able to officially step foot into the three bed, two bath home on a cool and sunny Friday afternoon.
Members from the family services and community leaders were in attendance to celebrate the milestone.
The family agreed that the home is "a blessing."
"We are so excited. It was a long time coming. It feels good," said daughter Jabria Dunnigan.
The family says they are looking forward to barbecuing, and having gatherings with family as they enjoy the new space.
"I won't be able to hear my neighbors like I did in my apartment complex, it's more room," Wilder said.
But there's more to the story than just showing up and getting a house.
Monica Bradley, executive director for Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity, says families have to purchase their homes like anyone else, the difference is, there's a zero percent interest rate.
"They have to qualify for the mortgage. They have to pay taxes, if they're not under some tax exemption, and also insurance. I wish I could just give [homes] away but it doesn't work like that. People do buy the houses," said Bradley.
Families who work with the agency must also invest sweat equity, which is an investment in a project through physical effort.
"In the beginning we had to get at least 450 hours so I had to go to other houses to help, as far as painting, cleaning up the yard, putting floors down," Wilder said.
Even the kids were expected to help.
"My kids' grades counted as sweat equity. If they made an A, we got four hours. It was a family effort," Wilder said.
The last 100 hours they were able to spend towards improving their new home.
This is the 79th family Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity has helped.
Once someone submits an application, it's reviewed by the family services committee, which then makes recommendations to the board of directors, who make selections.
"It's an in-depth process, I don't think people realize how much is involved," Bradley said.
The process can take time, considering that the funds for the homes come from donations, so if the donations stop, so does construction.
"It takes patience on our part, getting donations, and it takes steady perseverance on [the home owner's] part," Bradley said.
But once families get into their homes, Bradley says they love them.
"We're so excited about this family getting into their homes and we wish them the best. They'll be a great addition to the neighborhood," Bradley said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.