Meridian Public School District eighth graders are taking the ACT Aspire Assessment this week.
Funding from the test is made possible from the Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP) grant from the U.S. Department of Education, according to a media release. Meridian was one of the three school districts in the state to be part of the program.
The test assesses students in math, science, English and reading, with the results aimed at informing teachers, parents, and students on progress toward being on pace for college and career success.
“The goal of the ACT Aspire program is to measure student educational growth as an indicator of how well each student may eventually score on the actual ACT,” said Melody Craft, the director of secondary curriculum for the district. “Since the ACT is a nationally recognized assessment, it will give our students the opportunity to evaluate their own data against 8th graders taking the Aspire from all over the country."
The assessment is the first of several ACT services to be provided through GEAR UP program. GEAR UP Mississippi will also offer ACT Teacher Prep, a training for high school math and English educators, so they will be able to become ACT certified educators; and the pre-ACT assessment are additional services to be offered in GEAR UP MS districts during the grant timeframe.
During the 2019-2026 GEAR UP MS grant term, students and educators in the Greenville, McComb, and Meridian districts will receive services with the goal of increasing the number of low-income students who are prepared to enter and succeed in postsecondary opportunities, including community colleges, four-year institutions, and careers, the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.