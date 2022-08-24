'Meridian Creatives' highlights local artists at The MAX

The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience held an informal reception Tuesday to celebrate a diverse trio of artists from our community.
Meridian Creatives: Three Artists focused on the work of Meridian natives Phyllis Gordon, Larenzo Harry, and Nancy Vandevender.
Gordon, a fashion designer and owner of FLIRTS, now makes her home in Mexico. However, she returns to the States often to visit her brother, who lives in Meridian, and her two sisters, who live in Louisiana and Tennessee.
Gordon’s foray into fashion began when she moved to Puerto Vallarta from Los Angeles.
“It was very hot there, and I needed clothing that was cool and comfortable. I had seen a wraparound skirt and wanted to improve it for my needs," she recalls. "I found some colorful fabric, cut out the pattern on my bed, and sewed it together. On the way to work, I was stopped by two ladies who admired it."
In a world of no social media and little advertising, Gordon sold 477 of those skirts, all one-of-a- kind.
Gordon says the venture gave her the courage to branch out, and her business was born. She offers the original skirt in a various colors and patterns and a 100% reversible dress. Gordon prides herself on their comfort and versatility.
She laughs, “All pieces have multiple functions, whether a dress as a swimsuit coverup or a skirt worn in various ways. I have gone swimming in those pieces; I have even fought off a pit bull in one.”
Harry, a self-taught artist and native of the Queen City, works in pencils, charcoal, and acrylic mediums.
Much of Harry’s art features portraits of individuals and downtown landmarks, especially buildings in the city’s historic African American district.
He credits his mother, longtime Meridian High School secretary Dorothy Baskin, for his interest and success in the art world.
“My mother took night classes at what was then Meridian Junior College, and she emphasized how important it was for me to do my homework, but she also encouraged my artistic side,” he said.
Today, Harry uses his art to encourage young people as well.
“I want to show them they can make a difference in our community by being a positive influence and role model,” he adds.
Vandevender focuses on wallpaper design and photography. Her wallpaper installation featured pieces paying homage to her grandmother, “Picking Cotton: Mississippi to Detroit” and Katrina: Lost and Found,” which includes images of possessions lost in Hurricane Katrina.
Vandevender spent 40 years in Atlanta, but she has returned to Meridian to continue her creative work in her studio, the former location of her grandmother’s home.
Coleman Warner, The MAX's director of development, explains “This event is our way of celebrating the diverse collection of creative individuals across Mississippi. They all, in some way, add to our quality of life here and warrant our recognition”.
He expects this event may become a model for future events in other communities across Mississippi.
