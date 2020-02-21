The Meridian City Council on Friday moved ahead on a $41 million water and sewer bond but deferred action on a proposed $12.5 million bond for street paving and other upgrades.
The $41 million bond will cover improvements required under the city’s consent decree with the Environmental Protection Agency, Public Works Director Director Hugh Smith said.
On the infrastructure bond, Mayor Percy Bland urged the council to move on the proposal, saying they’ve discussed the matter numerous times at previous board meetings.
The proposed improvements include street paving and upgrades to traffic signals, crosswalks and school crossing signals.
Weston Lindemann of Ward 5 said he wanted to look at other options besides a bond, while Fannie Johnson of Ward 3 said she had questions about the issue.
“I’m not ready to vote on this,” Johnson said. “I need more time. If you want me to vote today, my answer is no.”
One funding source for the improvements could be the state's new internet sales tax, which can only be used for roads, bridges, water and sewer, Nnamdi Thompson of Government Consultants, Inc. said at a recent council meeting.
