Meridian community forum planned Tuesday for Division of Youth Services 'school-to-prison' lawsuit

The public is invited to hear an update on a settlement agreement between the Department of Justice and Lauderdale County Youth Services next week.
The community forum is planned from 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Lauderdale County Deptartment of Human Services at 5224 Vally St. in Meridian.
Attendees should enter through the door marked Economic Assistance.
The purpose of the forum is to receive input from the community and discuss updates on the agency and the settlement agreement entered into with the Department of Justice and the Division of Youth Services, according to a news release.
In 2012, the Department of Justice investigated and accused the City of Meridian, Lauderdale County Youth Court and DYS of creating a school-to-prison-pipeline. The lawsuit said that Meridian students were being sent to juvenile facilities for minor infractions.
The Division of Youth Services reported at a forum in May that it was nearing full compliance in the case.
