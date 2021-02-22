Meridian Community College raises new state flag

Monday was a new day at Meridian Community College as the school raised the new Mississippi state flag.

+2 "A special moment": Firefighters raise new state flag at Meridian City Hall Meridian firefighters raised a new state flag with a magnolia blossom above City Hall on Monday.

“I think it's an opportunity for the campus to embrace the ideas of hope and unity that we find in a new flag,” MCC President Thomas Huebner said. “I want us as an institution to be able to see the future and hope in all of our students.”

Mississippi voters approve new flag; medical marijuana measure passes Mississippians voted to adopt a state new flag and legalized medical marijuana in the state…

The new flag, which contains the magnolia blossom and the words “In God We Trust," was adopted after Mississippi voters chose it in November 2020. It replaces the 1894 flag, which contained the Confederate battle emblem.

Huebner said the new flag better reflects MCC’s mission because the school serves a diverse population. He hopes the flag will serve as a symbol of unity for all Mississippians.

“It represents a new message we can share with the world,” he said. “So now, we have the responsibility to live that new message.”

Joseph Knight, vice president of workforce solutions at MCC, agreed.

“We are representing everybody that lives in the state of Mississippi with the new flag,” Knight said.

Campus police officer Terry Boler, who joined with Huebner in raising the flag, described taking part in the ceremony as an honor.

“It was an honor to stand with the change,” Boler said.

“It feels nice to come and see a new flag being raised,” said MCC student Tquannah Hubbard, who walked across the street to witness the ceremony. “For me, it felt great.”