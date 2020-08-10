Meridian Community College celebrates summer grads

Meridian Community College hosted its second online commencement spotlighting the candidates for the Summer 2020 graduation class.
MCC President Thomas Huebner told viewers, “Graduation in any form is a day to celebrate.” In his address, he noted faculty and staff congratulate the students and celebrate their achievements, and the day is special. “It relevels how important this degree is to you in a way you never imagined,” he said.
Also, during the ceremony, Dean of Student Services Deanna Smith listed the names of candidates and Vice President for Workforce Solutions Joseph Knight announced the members of the Summer Class of Circle of Excellence.
Candidates for Summer 2020 graduation include Gavin Mathe Alexander, Morgan Clair Campbell, Brandi Elizabeth Gunn and Katlyn J. Hoffer, all of Bailey; Adam Laurier Greene of Batesville; Lydia Frances Britt of Brookhaven; Macy Lynn Williams of Caledonia; Kaitlin Taylor Burnside of Carthage; Katarina Laine McMillan of Choctaw; Hannah C. Gressett of Chunky; Melissa Lea Bean, Victoria L. Duncan, Amber Nicole Jones, Jami Len Keene and Christopher Lunsford, all of Collinsville; Charley Nichole Grimes of Cuba, Ala.; Cameron Jaymar Stallworth of Daleville; Chasity Nichole Floyd, Gabryelle A. Rigdon and Ricquel D. Shelby, all of Enterprise; Shelby Lynn Bell and Chelsea Hillhouse, both of Forest; Grandon Fitzgerald Jones of Grovetown, Ga.; Aliceson Cheri Washington of Jackson; Candice Delayne Laprade of Lake; Sylvanna Lynn Bloss, Oree Tylik Drummond and Crystal Pettigrew, all of Lauderdale; Alisha Christine Butler of Laurel; Dustin F. Kelly and Tashonni A. Ware, both Lena; Lakeshia Speight of Livingston, Ala.; Daijonne A. Long and De’Millya D’aja Thompson, both of Louisville; Michael Weaver of Madison; Kaylin Vaneshia Bartee of Marion; Destinee C. Alford, Shunecia Battle, Britney Nichole Boutwell, Nathaniel B. Carstafhnur, La’Quiva Shaneseia Coleman, Jacob C. Courtney, Crystal Leann Davidson, Sommer LeiAnn Dawson, Destiny Lishea Donald, Kayla Olivia Emerson, Jhonna Ki’Kenisha Franklin, Adam C. Gambrell, Madison Shea Gatewood, Jordan Gressett, Julia Andria Hall, Odell L. Hampton, Haley Alexis Haygood, Anna Kate Henry, Cesar Horacio Hidalgo, Cassidy L. Irvine, Jasmine Danielle Jordan, Kalee Denise Knight, Regan Harley Madison, James Ronald McGee, Paxton Claire Myers, Annalese Renee Parker, BreAndrea M. Pickett, Brittany Nicole Pickett, Ladarius E. Portis, Makayla S. Roberts, Joshua R. Satcher, Ryan J. Smith, Tito Tyrese Turner, Autumn L. Welborn, Zanquana Dibriana Williams and Brianna S. Young, all of Meridian; Aleah Samone Manuel and Melissa Robertson, both of Millry, Ala.; Haley L. Griffin and Kiana I. Moore, both of Newton; Ashton Ma’leigh Dixon of Pachuta; Hayden Alexander Brett of Pass Christian; Randy Dase of Paulding; Kelsey S. Salisbury of Pearl; Sadie Elizabeth Fulton, Mikayla C. Griffin, Autumn Faith Mize, Brianna Nicole Moody, Bethany H. Young and Robert Earl Wallace, all of Philadelphia; Erin Baeleigh Cook, Natalie C. Pearson, Vickie Dianna Sisson and Chadrick Taylor Williams, all of Quitman; Demetrica Dunn of Scooba; Tayana A. Campbell and Ki’Nisha La’Shay Harris, both of Toomsuba; Abbey Sistruck of Union and Krystal Anjuria Bradley, Eryka M. Rhodes and Daniel George Walters, all of Waynesboro.
To see the graduation video, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wp_6hUq9V94
