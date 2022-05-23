Meridian city council work session agenda for Wednesday, May 25 at 1:30 p.m., third floor auditorium at city hall
Some topics that may be discussed:
* Emergency repair of Well #2 North Water Treatment Plant
*Young Hotel
* Frank Cochran Center
*Houses to be demolished – What’s been done? – What about those given more repair time?
*Paving – What’s been completed in past two months? – What is scheduled? – What In-house paving?
*Weekly department reports
*Cultural Affairs Position – When
*Budget process & schedule
