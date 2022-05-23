Meridian city council work session agenda for Wednesday, May 25 at 1:30 p.m., third floor auditorium at city hall

 

Some topics that may be discussed:

* Emergency repair of Well #2 North Water Treatment Plant

*Young Hotel

* Frank Cochran Center

*Houses to be demolished – What’s been done? – What about those given more repair time?

*Paving – What’s been completed in past two months? – What is scheduled? – What In-house paving?

*Weekly department reports

*Cultural Affairs Position – When

*Budget process & schedule

 

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video