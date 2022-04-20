Meridian City Council members are heeding the call for a skateboard park but want to be sure the project is done right.
In a meeting Tuesday, the city council tabled a $16,500 design proposal from American Ramp Company, an all-wheel park design and construction company, to make sure the process of building a park follows the law and meets skaters’ needs.
Councilman Joseph Norwood, who made the motion to table the proposal, said he supported building a skate park in Meridian, but wanted to make sure the council didn’t run afoul of state law by not getting bids from multiple companies.
“I don’t think anyone is against a skateboard park,” he said.
State purchasing laws usually require municipalities to get at least two bids on purchases between $5,000 and $50,000. The bids must be competitive, which means the companies are given an idea of what needs to be done so their bids are for the same scope of work.
With the majority of the council unfamiliar with skateboarding, Councilman George Thomas said the council also needed to take time to familiarize themselves with the issue by talking with other cities that have parks and finding out what the local skate community needs.
“There are a lot of ramp companies, a lot of different prices, a lot of different concepts, a lot of difference cities that have these,” he said. “We need to go see them, see how they’re working.”
Although no action was taken, the council heard from citizens Tuesday supporting the skatepark’s construction.
State Games of Mississippi Executive Director Missye Dozier said skateboarding was recently added as an Olympic sport, and she could see it becoming another popular event in the State Games.
“I think this would be a great idea,” she said.
Dozier said the council is considering building the park at the same time the State Games was considering adding skateboarding to its roster of competitions. Future State Games skateboarding competitions, she said, would be another draw to bring tourism revenue into Meridian for years to come.
“If we start a sport here, we keep it here,” she said.
As the council does its research, Councilwoman Ty Bell Lindsey said she would also begin coordinating fundraising efforts for the park’s construction.
Ballpark estimates from American Ramp Company put the price of building the park between $400,000 and $800,000.
