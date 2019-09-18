The Meridian city council passed a resolution Tuesday night to ask the state auditor’s office or an outside agency for help with accurate cost accounting of the city’s finances.
The 3-2 vote came after Councilman Weston Lindemann presented several graphs for the budgets from fiscal years 2017-2020 that he said came from the city’s financial reports.
The numbers, Lindemann said, show the city does not come close to spending what it budgets.
The chart for fiscal year 2019 showed Meridian was forecast to spend $30.37 million over 12 months, but had budgeted $35.55 million, Lindemann said.
Chief Financial Officer Brandye Latimer estimated a 12-month forecast of $31 to $32 million Wednesday.
She said the city does not spend the total amount budgeted for various reasons.
"You may have a grant match or a repair that has to be made. There's the unknown that you have to budget for because you can't increase your budget within the middle of the fiscal year," she said.
The city also has unfilled positions within personnel services, but budgets for each position that could be filled during the fiscal year, according to Latimer.
“When we talk about a tax increase or that the budget is already at the bare minimum, there probably should be a cushion just because of fluctuations in revenue,” Lindemann said Tuesday night. “But by no means should there be a six-million-dollar or a five-million-dollar or even a four-million-dollar cushion in how much money is left in the budget at the end of the year.”
Following the meeting, Mayor Percy Bland said he had not yet studied Lindemann's numbers, but was comfortable with what had been presented by Latimer.
The city makes its decisions based on information received from department heads, Latimer and an annual audit, he said.
“We had a comprehensive annual audit, back two or three months ago, by a very reputable accounting firm, the same accounting firm that does most of the state agencies and they review our records very thoroughly in regards to letting the city know their financial standing,” Bland said.
State law requires municipalities to submit their financial reports to the state auditor, which Meridian does every year, according to Richie McAlister, the city's chief administrative officer.
The latest draft of the upcoming budget includes a property tax increase of 2 mills, according to Latimer.
The increase would help pay for grass cutting, paving and demolition crews, additional insurance costs of $208 per employee and a 1.6 percent increase in contributions to the Public Employees’ Retirement System, Latimer said.
If the city does not raise taxes, it would need to remove approximately $800,000 from the budget, most likely from personnel, she said.
Councilman Tyrone Johnson, who represents Ward 2, said he wanted any tax increase to benefit the community.
“I will vote for a tax increase if we’re going to be earmarking that money to either help with economic development, help change some current situations for our community,” he said.
Council members asked the city to provide two versions of the budget: one with a tax increase included and one without it.
City leaders have until the end of the month to pass the budget, but have not yet finalized a version to present to the public at a hearing next week.
The next budget discussion is scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday.
