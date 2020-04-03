Meridian City Council resets Ward 2 special election for May 26; Candidate awaits circuit court ruling

A candidate for the Ward 2 seat on the Meridian City Council is waiting to see if he will stay on the ballot in an upcoming special election.
Eddie Holt did not meet the residency requirements to run in the election, according to the city clerk's office.
Holt appealed that decision to the Lauderdale County Circuit Court, according to his attorney, Joseph Denson, who said Holt wasn’t adequately notified of the disqualification.
The court could take action on the petition in late April, Denson said.
The special election was originally set for April 14. The city council on Friday reset it for May 26 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said council president Kim Houston.
Tyrone Johnson held the Ward 2 seat but was ousted on Feb. 21 when fellow council members determined he didn’t live in that ward.
Dwayne Davis and Scott Bancroft have qualified to run, according to the city clerk's office.
The deadline to qualify has passed.
