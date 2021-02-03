Meridian City Council rejects pay raise

The Meridian City Council on Tuesday rejected a pay raise for the city's elected leaders.
The council voted 2-3 on an order that would have authorized a raise for elected municipal officials beginning in July.
The raise would have taken effect after the June municipal election, which means that, depending on the outcome of the election, the council and the mayor could be different then.
Council members earn $20,000 annually, except for the council’s president, who makes $22,000, according to Brandye Latimer, the City of Meridian’s chief financial officer. The mayor makes $80,000 a year. The order would have raised council members’ salary to $30,000, the president’s salary to $32,000 and the mayor’s salary to $90,000.
Ward 1 councilman George Thomas, who voted against the raise, said the council represents a service opportunity.
“I think the pay at the present time for mayor and the city council is adequate,” he said.“If people want to serve, they have an opportunity. It’s not supposed to be a full-time job.”
Voting in favor of the raise were Ward 5 councilman Weston Lindemann and Dwayne Davis of Ward 2.
Weston Lindemann sees the current salary as a hurdle for people wanting to participate in local government.
Council members attend some meetings during the day on weekdays, which means that they have to have flexible hours at their full-time job.
“Currently, if you don’t have the flexibility to choose your own working hours, then you would be forced to choose between public service or your comfortable paycheck that you would have in the private sector,” Lindemann said.
