Meridian Mayor Jimmie Smith is back to square one after the city council on Tuesday voted down a majority of his nominees for city positions.

Those rejected include Police Chief Chris Read, parks and recreation director Trent Posey, community development director Laura Carmichael and several nominees who aren't current city employees.

“I’m disappointed in the outcome, but the council has the authority to do what they did,” said Smith, who took office July 1. “And we’ll just have to roll up our sleeves and do something different.”

The council's votes came after they postponed action on the nominations at a meeting on July 6.

Smith said Tuesday was Read, Carmichael and Posey’s last day with the city. The mayor said Lt. Patrick Gale will serve as interim police chief until a new chief is appointed by the council.

The council voted down Read’s nomination by a vote 3-2. Read has served as chief since last October. Ward 1 councilman George Thomas and Ward 4 councilwoman Romande Gail Walker voted to confirm Read’s nomination, while Ward 2 councilman Dwayne Davis, Ward 3 councilman Joseph Norwood and Ward 5 councilman Tyeasha “Ty” Bell Lindsey voted against his nomination.

The Meridian Star was not able to reach Read by the time of publication of this article.

The council also rejected Ed Skipper as chief administrative officer by a vote of 3-2. Thomas and Lindsey voted in favor of Skipper’s nomination, while Walker, Norwood and Davis voted against it.

Romande Gail Walker wanted Skipper, a former CFO for the city, to be paid a lower salary. She said that Skipper’s salary would be $100,000, which would be higher than the previous CAO’s salary. She said there are other city employees who need a pay increase.

“We have people that are working out in the heat all day long,” she said.

Davis said that Skipper’s salary would be higher than the former CAO, and opposed the salary request because the council has already set the budget for the current fiscal year.

“I’m saddened for our city,” Skipper said after the vote. “Obviously the council has that authority to confirm or deny. With the election, I felt excited for our city that we were going to get on the right track, moving to improve … city government and the city overall.”

Skipper said he requested the salary because he was making a similar annual income from his state retirement. If he was appointed CAO, he could no longer collect state retirement, so a salary under $100,000 means that his annual income would decrease.

The council also voted against Laura Carmichael’s nomination as community development director with a vote of 4-1. Carmichael previously announced, though, that she was was planning to leave the post. Voting no were Davis, Norwood, Walker and Lindsey, and voting yes was Thomas.

The council voted 3-2 against Trent Posey’s nomination as parks and recreation director. Voting yes were Thomas and Walker, and voting no were Davis, Norwood and Lindsey.

The council voted 3-2 against Tim Miller’s nomination as fire chief. Voting yes were Lindsey and Thomas, and voting no were Davis, Norwood and Walker.

Walker said she opposed Miller's nomination because he wanted a higher salary than the previous fire chief, and she would like the chief to be an internal candidate currently in the fire department.

Some posts approved

The council did approve a few nominations, though. With a vote of 5-0, Brandye Latimer was appointed as chief financial officer and city clerk, a position she has held since since 2018. With a vote of 5-0, the council confirmed Doug Stephen’s nomination as public safety director, a role he has held since 2018.

David M. Hodge was approved as public works director by a vote of 3-2. Voting yes were Lindsey, Walker and Thomas, and voting no were Norwood and Davis. Hodge, who will replace Hugh Smith, said he has worked as the City of Madison’s public works director and in private consulting. He has a master's degree in civil engineering from Louisiana State University.

“I’m very excited and ready to get to work,” he said.

The council also approved Dustin Markham as municipal court judge, making Markham the first African American to serve in the role. He will replace Robby Jones.

“It’s a blessing,” Markham said of his historic appointment. “I look forward to the great things that I’m going to do, the dynamic things that I’m going to do and the change that we’re going to make over there. I think city court needs to serve the citizens and also be firm as to how we handle those who choose to violate the law.”