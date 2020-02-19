Meridian City Council President Tyrone Johnson, who represents Ward 2, denied an accusation Tuesday night that he has moved out of his ward.
Eddie Holt, who spoke during the citizens comments part of the city council meeting, told the council he had evidence that Johnson no longer lives in Ward 2 and said he had filed a complaint.
“Everything that he does right now is basically illegal and he should not be in that seat,” Holt said. “I’m here for the rule of the law.”
After he finished addressing the council and took his seat, Holt got up and began to speak again and was escorted out of the meeting.
“I have very factual information right here with me, if anyone would love to see it, but I don’t think me buying a house has anything to do with the law,” Johnson said.
City attorney Kermit Kendrick said it was up to the city council to determine whether Johnson had abandoned his ward.
The council decided to hold a hearing at a special called meeting on Friday, Feb. 21 allowing all council members to provide evidence that they live in the wards they represent.
Following the meeting, Johnson said he had purchased a home in October in Ward 1, which is represented by Councilman George Thomas.
Johnson’s family lives in that house, but he continues to live in Ward 2, he said.
“I knew I couldn’t live outside my district, and I never had any intentions on moving out of my district,” Johnson said. “I looked for over two years trying to find a home within my district, but we did not and we actually just came across a very good deal and we purchased that home.”
Johnson said he told the city he had purchased the house.
Other matters
The city council decided to postpone a vote about changes to an ordinance related to water meters and who is liable if city water is stolen from a property.
The council also voted to move $75,000 from the legislative budget to give to the Mississippi Children’s Museum – Meridian.
The funds are part of $1 million the city committed to the project in 2017 to be paid over six years, according to Elizabeth Wilson, the museum’s executive director.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.