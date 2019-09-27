The Meridian City Council passed a $35.7 million budget that does not include a tax increase in a 4-1 vote Friday.
Council member George Thomas, who represents Ward 1, voted against the plan.
For weeks, leaders had discussed the possibility of raising taxes by 2 mills or more to account for a gap in revenue.
Mayor Percy Bland, who had pushed for a tax increase, warned after the vote that the council's decision would limit the city's ability to pave more streets and handle emergencies.
"If we have a horrific storm or any catastrophe, that event will be on them and they’ll have to deal with not funding us to that degree to satisfy those things," he said. "At some point, the city of Meridian and the direction it’s going cannot continue to operate unless our revenues increase.”
“I wasn’t 100% opposed to the tax increase if we would have found ways that we were really going to help the citizens in the city, like as far as helping become homeowners or economic development," Ward 2 representative Tyrone Johnson said. "I think if we would have had those things in the budget this year, I would have been in favor for it."
The budget has approximately $682,000 in cuts, including:
• Six unfilled funded police positions for a total of nearly $330,000.
• $25,000 to help fix the air conditioner at a fire station.
• $227,000 in unfilled funded public works positions, including welder, engineer and survey party chief.
The future of the Lakeview Golf Course remains uncertain, as the budget does not include a general fund transfer of $100,000.
Earlier this month, Chief Administrative Officer Richie McAlister said that if Lakeview does not generate enough revenue to cover expenses, or if no one takes over the facility by Sept. 30, 2020, the city would likely close it.
"We’re only going to be able to operate off of the revenues, which is not enough to operate in a 12-month period," Bland said Friday. "We’re going to have to make some changes as far as how we manage it.”
The council voted Friday to move all unfilled unadvertised positions to a legislative account, which is controlled by the council, according to Ward 5 city council member Weston Lindemann.
He said the move would give the council more control.
Last week, Lindemann gave a presentation that he said showed the city does not come close to spending what it budgets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.