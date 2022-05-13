Meridian City Council meeting agenda for May 17 at 5 p.m. in the third floor auditorium at city hall.
CONSENT AGENDA
Minutes dated May 03, 2022.
Order authorizing the Holbrook Property and two adjoining lots surplus and offered for sale.
Order authorizing surplus and sale of duty weapon to retired Police Sergeant Christopher Scott.
Order authorizing approval of certain vehicles used as unmarked police vehicles.
Order authorizing request of certain state-owned properties be transferred to the City of Meridian.
Resolution of intent to grant ad valorem tax exemption and honor prior commitment of parking
spaces for project by HM Property Development, LLC.
ROUTINE AGENDA
Order authorizing acceptance of a $2,500.00 donation from Charles L. Young, Sr. Foundation for the 2022 Juneteenth Festival.
Order authorizing acceptance of a Processing Services Agreement with PayPal for water bill payments.
Order authorizing acceptance of Maulding & Jenkins CPA’s as recommended auditors for City’s FY’2021 & 2022 Audits.
Orders authorizing acceptance of six entertainment agreements for the 2022 Juneteenth Festival.
Order authorizing acceptance of bid from Hydra Service, Inc., for four sewer pumps costing a total of $351,468.00.
Claims docket:
a. Section (1) Payroll.
b. Section (2) Mandatory & Operational Items.
PRESENTATION AGENDA
Notification of legal advertisement:
Bids for Sale of Holbrook Property and Two Adjoining Lots
Bids for Highway 80 Bridge Replacement
Mayor’s Report
CITIZEN COMMENTS
Loretta Bennett
Patrick Braun
Bobby and Susan Horn
Evelyn Myles
COUNCIL COMMENTS
Council remarks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.