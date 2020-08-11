The Meridian City Council continued work sessions for the 2021 budget Tuesday, meeting with leaders of parks and recreation, public safety and finance and records.
The proposed $36 million general fund budget reflects an increase of 2.4 percent from the 2020 budget. The rate of inflation for the 12-month period ending in June was 0.6 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Some items are expected to be cut from the proposed budget, which is approximately $1.6 million over projected revenue, according to Chief Financial Officer Brandye Latimer.
Parks and Recreation Director Trent Posey presented a budget of about $2.8 million, an increase of about 5 percent from 2020, Latimer said.
She said the change is due in part to capital items and personnel costs.
“The main thing that I noticed with all of our recreational facilities is that they are all old,” Posey said, following the work session. “We really have no new facilities in town.”
He said his department would be prioritizing facilities by need and utilization.
Posey is proposing improved fencing, lighting and grounds at Phil Hardin Ball Park and resurfaced tennis courts and new batting cages at Sammie Davidson Sports Complex.
The Crestwood Sports Complex needs roof repairs, and improvements to restrooms are needed at Sammie Davidson Sports Complex, Phil Hardin Ball Park and Highland Park, Posey said.
If funds are still available in the 2020 budget, Posey said he would like to make repairs to the interior of the old Velma Young Center.
Public Safety Director Doug Stephens presented a budget of about $750,000, an increase of about $250,000 from 2020.
He is requesting more than $100,000 for two new vehicles, a $100,000 special fund for natural disasters and pandemics and smaller items such as a lawnmower, he said.
Latimer presented a budget for Finance and Records of approximately $3.6 million, an increase of about 5 percent from 2020.
The increase includes personnel costs, higher utility costs and telephone services for the city and $125,000 for the city's election next year, Latimer said.
