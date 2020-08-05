The Meridian City Council held work sessions for the 2021 budget Wednesday, meeting with leaders of the fire department and public works.
Fire Chief Ricky Leister discussed a proposed $7.7 million budget, an increase from 2020, which included $7.6 million for the department.
The proposed budget has an additional $130,000 in salaries to switch firefighters to a shift of 48 hours on, 48 hours off, as opposed to 24 hours on, 48 hours off, Leister said.
He said the change would allow the same functions to be performed, but with fewer people.
Eighty positions for fire suppression and eight for administration are also in the plan, he said.
A rescue pumper expected in September will require an annual payment of approximately $131,000 and payments on support vehicles cost an estimated $17,000, according to Leister.
Public Works Director Hugh Smith discussed a proposed $5.4 million budget, an increase from 2020, which included $4.7 million for the department.
It adds about six or seven positions that could include a maintenance worker or an engineering project manager, Smith said.
The plan also sets aside about $200,000 for a bucket truck and an estimated $18,000 for equipment to connect a generator to the municipal garage in the event of an emergency, he said.
Amending the 2020 budget
The council approved several amendments to the 2020 budget Tuesday, including $200,000 for a paving index to assess the condition of the city's streets and $300,000 for asphalt to be used for paving.
Smith said he hoped to begin paving by the end of next week, picking up where crews left off in the last paving cycle.
The paving money will come out of the police department's budget, which had funds for some unfilled positions, leaders said.
"We are not defunding the police department," Ward 1 Council Member George Thomas said. "We're taking money that cannot be financially, possibly spent during this year's budget."
Last week, the council voted to authorize the issuance of up to $12 million in paving and infrastructure bonds in one or more series.
"This is separate from the bond," Smith said, following the meeting. "It allows us to begin the paving activity on the neighborhood streets as soon as next week, rather than waiting until the bond funds are available."
Smith said he hoped to start the paving index by October.
The council also voted to approve a budget amendment of $45,000 to repair the roof of Union Station.
