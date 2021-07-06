The Meridian City Council on Tuesday postponed a vote on Mayor Jimmie Smith’s nominees until next week.
Smith, who officially became mayor on July 1, has nominated individuals to lead city departments such as Public Works and Community Development, and these nominees need to be approved by the council.
One of the agenda items for Tuesday’s meeting was to approve the mayor’s nominations, but Ward 2 councilman Dwayne Davis asked to remove the item from the agenda. He and other council members said they needed time to talk with the nominees and ask them questions before they could vote on them.
“We need time to look over this,” Davis said. “We’re going to put someone in that’s going to be there for four years. Four years. We’re going to be accountable for that.”
Some of Smith’s nominees are current department heads. Smith’s nominee for police chief is Chris Read, who has served in the role since last October, and the mayor’s nominee for public safety director is Doug Stephens, who has held that role since 2018.
Brandye Latimer is the nominee for chief financial officer and city clerk, a position she has held since since 2018. Smith has also nominated Laura Carmichael to be community development director — a post she has held since 2018 — and Trent Posey to be parks and recreation director — a role he has held since 2019.
Some of Smith’s nominees are not currently department heads. His nominee for fire chief is Tim Miller, who served as fire chief from 2003 to 2005. Miller has also served as the director of the city’s homeland security department and as the chief administrative officer. If Miller is approved by the council, he will succeed Ricky Leister.
David M. Hodge is Smith’s choice for public works director. If approved by the council, he will succeed Hugh Smith.
Smith has also nominated Ed Skipper, a former chief financial officer for the city, to be the chief administrative officer. If his appointment is approved, Skipper will succeed Eddie Kelly, who was CAO from March 2020 to May 2021, and Doug Stephens, who has served as acting CAO since Kelly stepped down.
Smith has also nominated Dustin Markham as municipal court judge. Markham is a former city council member who lost a mayoral bid in 2017.
Davis said that he received the nominees’ resumes and information last Thursday evening, so he needs more time to contact the nominees.
New Ward 3 councilman Joe Norwood similarly said that since he and the council members only recently received each nominee’s information, they haven’t had enough time to do a through inquiry of the candidates. Norwood said that a thorough inquiry involves not only talking to the nominees — it also involves talking to people the nominees have worked with.
The council will hold a special meeting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 13, at which time they will vote on the nominees.
The council did approve other measures at its Tuesday meeting, including authorizing the city’s agreement with Glover, Young, Hammack, Walton and Simmons, PLLC. William Simmons is the city’s new attorney.
The council also voted to name Ward 1 councilman George Thomas council president and Davis vice president.
