The Meridian City Council discussed the city's proposed 2020-2021 budget during a work session Tuesday morning.
The latest version sets the general fund budget at $35,258,520, about $1.5 million less than the previous proposal of $36,784,081, according to Brandye Latimer, the city's chief financial officer.
The proposed budget includes a transfer of $100,000 for the Lakeview golf course and $304,815 set aside for council contributions and special projects.
Latimer said $307,800 budgeted for the public works department was moved to the legislative section of the budget to be allocated in 2021.
The council will have a public hearing on the budget at 5:30 p.m. on Sept.15 at city hall. The city’s new fiscal year starts on Oct. 1.
