Meridian City Council approves key appointments, including Deborah Young as police chief

The Meridian City Council on Tuesday approved all of Mayor Jimmie Smith's nominees for department heads.
In a 5-0 vote, the council approved Deborah Young as police chief.
Young, a native of Meridian, will serve as the department's first female chief. The graduate of Meridian High and Meridian Community College worked 19 years in the police department, retiring as a lieutenant.
She replaces Chris Read, who wasn’t re-appointed to the position when he was brought to the board in July.
The council also approved Tim Miller as a chief administrative officer in a 3-2 vote. Council members Joe Norwood and Dwayne Davis voted no. Miller replaces Eddie Kelly, who retired in the spring.
Craig Hitt was named community development director in a 3-2 vote. Davis and Norwood voted no. Hitt, a former Lauderdale County supervisor, is the current executive director of the Kemper County Economic Development Authority.
In 5-0 vote, Jason Collier was named fire chief and Thomas Adams was named parks and recreation director.
The council’s action came after they rejected several nominees in early July after Smith took office.
