The Meridian City Council approved several amendments to the 2020 budget Tuesday, including $200,000 for a paving index to assess the condition of the city's streets and $300,000 for asphalt to be used for paving.
Public Works Director Hugh Smith said he hoped to begin paving by the end of next week, picking up where crews left off in the last paving cycle.
The paving money will come out of the police department's budget, which had funds for some unfilled positions, leaders said.
"We are not defunding the police department," Ward 1 Council Member George Thomas said. "We're taking money that cannot be financially, possibly spent during this year's budget."
Last week, the council voted to authorize the issuance of up to $12 million in paving and infrastructure bonds in one or more series.
"This is separate from the bond," Smith said, following the meeting. "It allows us to begin the paving activity on the neighborhood streets as soon as next week, rather than waiting until the bond funds are available."
Smith said he hoped to start the paving index by October.
The council also voted to approve a budget amendment of $45,000 to repair the roof of Union Station.
