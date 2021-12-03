Meridian City Council Meeting: 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7 in the City Hall Auditorium
CONSENT AGENDA
Minutes dated November 16, 2021.
Order authorizing equipment stolen and removed from inventory, a brushcutter/weedeater.
Resolution authorizing the surplus and sale of real property at 130 15th Place South.
Order waiving water tap and permit fees for the Lauderdale County Government Complex.
Ratification of Mayor's execution of opioid settlement documents, particularly the Janssen Settlement Participation Form and the Distributor Settlement Participation Form.
ROUTINE AGENDA
Order authorizing acceptance of donations for Friends of Youth Athletic Programs & Events: Berry & Gardner Funeral Home:$200; Citizens National Bank $200; H & H Heating and Cooling $100.
Order authorizing acceptance of Agency of Record Contract with Leading Edges of Mississippi, Inc., for marketing/creative advertising services.
Order authorizing General Services Agreement with Waggoner Engineering, Inc., for Task Order Service requests from the city.
Order authorizing Professional Services Agreement with Archer Architecture, PLLC for city owned facilities.
Order authorizing acceptance of bid for Front Street Improvements.
Order authorizing acceptance of bid for sale of the Old Fire Station #2 on Grand Avenue.
Order authorizing pay raises for specified city employees.
Claims docket:
Section (1) Payroll.
Section (2) Mandatory & Operational Items.
PRESENTATION AGENDA
Mayor’s Report.
CITIZEN COMMENTS
Leslie Panek
COUNCIL COMMENTS
Council remarks.
