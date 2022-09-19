Meridian City Council agenda for Sept. 20 at 5 p.m.; third floor of City Hall
CONSENT AGENDA
Minutes dated September 06, 2022.
Order authorizing surplus and discard of equipment.
ROUTINE AGENDA
Order confirming the Mayor’s re-appointment of Kathi Wilson, to the Civil Service Commission.
Resolution authorizing the Highland Park basketball courts be dedicated at the Derrick McKey Basketball Courts.
Resolution authorizing all necessary actions to implement grant, if approved, from the Mississippi Department of Archives and History for the Dentzel Carousel.
Order authorizing acceptance of bid from Hemphill Construction Company for sanitary and storm sewer rehabilitation annual contract $9,761,460.00.
Order authorizing acceptance of bid from Hemphill Construction Company for Hwy 80 Trunk Line
Phase 2-A Rehabilitation $1,009,089.00.
Order authorizing acceptance of bid for demolition of twelve structures.
Ad valorem tax exemption: Avery Products Corporation
Order authorizing charge-off of inactive and uncollected FY’ 2021 water accounts for auditing purposes.
Order authorizing the re-establishment of Petty Cash Funds for FY’2023.
Order confirming the Mayor’s selection of CAO.
FY’2022 budget amendment:
Increase Parks & Recreation Supplies & Expenses (633-40636 O&M Grounds; 633-40540 Supplies Operating) by $8,000; Capital Outlay (633-40720 Improvements Other Than Buildings) by $5,000
Decrease Personnel Services (633-40410 Salaries Part-time) by $13,000.
Increase Lakeview Golf Course Capital Outlay (637-40710 Buildings) by $6,000
Decrease Supplies & Expenses (637-40636 O&M Grounds) by $6,000.
Increase Waste Collection & Disposal Supplies & Expenses (4545-40600 Professional Services; 4545-40601 Disposal Fees) by $74,000
Decrease Capital Outlay (4545-40780 Vehicles) by $30,000; Decrease Transfers and Other Charges (4545-40900 Transfers to Other Funds) by $44,000.
To reclassify the Health & Life Insurance Reserve (906-31101 Receipts-City and 906-43101 Transfers to Claims & Admin Fund) from Trust & Agency Fund to Internal Service Fund by Decreasing Receipts & Transfers by $3,200 and Increasing Receipts and Charges for Services by $3,200.
Claims docket:
Section (1) Payroll.
Section (2) Mandatory & Operational Items
Order authorizing all funding supporting FY’2023 unfilled billets, including fringe & benefits be moved to Legislative.
Resolution approving and adopting FY’2023 budget.
PRESENTATION AGENDA
1. Notification of legal advertisement:
a. Bids for Contract of Licensed Contractor for Tree Trimming/Removal
b. Bids for City Transportation Services
Mayor’s Report
CITIZEN COMMENTS
Robert Ray
Elizabeth Borders
Jeremiah Rush
COUNCIL COMMENTS
Council remarks
